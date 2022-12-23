Knaresborough Mummers finally return after Covid to perform in pubs in Harrogate district

Knaresborough Mummers are touring pubs in the Harrogate district.

Having already performed as part of the Christmas celebrations at the Ryedale Folk Museum at Hutton-le-Hole, the team then visited pubs in Knaresborough on Saturday, followed by Harrogate on Tuesday night.

The Mummers were proud to put on Blue Stots, a traditional Mummers play collected from the Vale of York area, presented by agricultural workers, in tattered coats and dirtied faces as a disguise, with trousers tied at the knees to stop rats running up them.

Next up in the Knaresborough Mummers' itinerary is a short lunchtime tour of the Dale including:

Tuesday, December 27, 12.35pm: Boar's Head, Ripley Castle, Ripley.

Tuesday, December 27, 1pm: The Wellington, Darley.

Tour details can be found at http://www.knaresboroughmummers.org.uk/gigs.htm

