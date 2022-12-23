News you can trust since 1836
Knaresborough Mummers finally return after Covid to perform in pubs in Harrogate district

The Knaresborough Mummers have finally returned this Christmas season to public hostelries after a long absence during the pandemic.

By Graham Chalmers
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 2:34pm
Knaresborough Mummers are touring pubs in the Harrogate district.
Having already performed as part of the Christmas celebrations at the Ryedale Folk Museum at Hutton-le-Hole, the team then visited pubs in Knaresborough on Saturday, followed by Harrogate on Tuesday night.

The Mummers were proud to put on Blue Stots, a traditional Mummers play collected from the Vale of York area, presented by agricultural workers, in tattered coats and dirtied faces as a disguise, with trousers tied at the knees to stop rats running up them.

Next up in the Knaresborough Mummers' itinerary is a short lunchtime tour of the Dale including:

Tuesday, December 27, 12.35pm: Boar's Head, Ripley Castle, Ripley.

Tuesday, December 27, 1pm: The Wellington, Darley.

Tour details can be found at http://www.knaresboroughmummers.org.uk/gigs.htm

The history of the Knaresborough Mummers and details of their plays can be found at http://www.knaresboroughmummers.org.uk/