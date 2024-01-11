Knaresborough Civic Society at a 'critical juncture' as it issues plea for more committee members

A highly respected community group in the Harrogate district is issuing an urgent plea to tackle a shortage of committee members.

The appeal has been issued in the run-up to Knaresborough Civic Society's annual general meeting which will take place at the Centre on Gracious Street (COGS) on Tuesday, January 23 at 7.30pm.

Bill Rigby, chair of Knaresborough Civic Society, said: "Knaresborough Civic Society stands at a critical juncture and your involvement could be the catalyst we need.

"The society is confronting a challenge with its committee size, currently at four members and potentially reducing to three at the upcoming AGM.

"This shortage poses a significant hurdle in addressing the diverse objectives and issues crucial to the society's mission.”

Knaresborough Civic Society has chosen the theme of climate change and practical means of how to take action locally as the focus of its forthcoming AGM.

The hard-working charity has received recognition from local councillors and national organisations for the breadth of its contribution to Knaresborough’s civic life.

Dedicated not only to preserving and conserving Knaresborough’s heritage but also to making the town an even better place to live, work or visit, the society’s work ranges from the installation of blue plaques to highlight historic locations to supporting the Knaresborough Forest Park project.

Bill Rigby said: "New committee members could play a pivotal role in shaping Knaresborough Civic Society's future success.”

Individuals interested in joining the committee are urged to contact 07402 196655 or email [email protected]