News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Knaresborough Civic Society at a 'critical juncture' as it issues plea for more committee members

A highly respected community group in the Harrogate district is issuing an urgent plea to tackle a shortage of committee members.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 11th Jan 2024, 16:27 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 16:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The appeal has been issued in the run-up to Knaresborough Civic Society's annual general meeting which will take place at the Centre on Gracious Street (COGS) on Tuesday, January 23 at 7.30pm.

Bill Rigby, chair of Knaresborough Civic Society, said: "Knaresborough Civic Society stands at a critical juncture and your involvement could be the catalyst we need.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The society is confronting a challenge with its committee size, currently at four members and potentially reducing to three at the upcoming AGM.

Most Popular
Bill Rigby, chair of Knaresborough Civic Society, said: "Knaresborough Civic Society stands at a critical juncture and your involvement could be the catalyst we need. (Picture contributed)Bill Rigby, chair of Knaresborough Civic Society, said: "Knaresborough Civic Society stands at a critical juncture and your involvement could be the catalyst we need. (Picture contributed)
Bill Rigby, chair of Knaresborough Civic Society, said: "Knaresborough Civic Society stands at a critical juncture and your involvement could be the catalyst we need. (Picture contributed)

"This shortage poses a significant hurdle in addressing the diverse objectives and issues crucial to the society's mission.”

Knaresborough Civic Society has chosen the theme of climate change and practical means of how to take action locally as the focus of its forthcoming AGM.

The hard-working charity has received recognition from local councillors and national organisations for the breadth of its contribution to Knaresborough’s civic life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dedicated not only to preserving and conserving Knaresborough’s heritage but also to making the town an even better place to live, work or visit, the society’s work ranges from the installation of blue plaques to highlight historic locations to supporting the Knaresborough Forest Park project.

Bill Rigby said: "New committee members could play a pivotal role in shaping Knaresborough Civic Society's future success.”

Individuals interested in joining the committee are urged to contact 07402 196655 or email [email protected]

For more information, visit: https://knaresborough-civic-society.org.uk/

Related topics:HarrogateAGMKnaresborough