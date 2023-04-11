News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
54 minutes ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
54 minutes ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
2 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
2 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
2 hours ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK

King-sized screen to show Coronation live in Knaresborough at iconic location

People in Knaresborough are to be given the opportunity to watch the Coronation live on a king-sized screen thanks to Knaresborough Town Council.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 15:08 BST
Knaresborough House. (Picture Tony Johnson)Knaresborough House. (Picture Tony Johnson)
Knaresborough House. (Picture Tony Johnson)

The ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6 is to be shown on a large LED screen in the grounds of Knaresborough House.

The free event will also include the showing of family favourite films and a selection of food vendors and refreshments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Knaresborough Town Coun James Pickard, chair of the council’s King’s Coronation Working Group said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the Knaresborough community and visitors to share this once in a lifetime event.

"It’s not often we get to see a King crowned. We hope the day will be a relaxed event where people can simply come and soak up the atmosphere while watching the ceremony.

Most Popular

"This will be a free local event for the entire community to enjoy.

The Coronation Screening event will run from 10am to 5pm and everyone is welcome to bring a picnic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Knaresborough Town Coun Hannah Gostlow said: “It’s great that both residents and visitors to Knaresborough will have a fantastic opportunity to come together to view the King’s Coronation live on a big screen at the iconic location of Knaresborough House.

"The event will give everyone the opportunity to have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic occasion.”

The new British sovereign, Charles III, will be crowned alongside his wife Camilla on the morning of May 6 after a procession through the streets of London.

KnaresboroughCoronationCharles III