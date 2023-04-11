King-sized screen to show Coronation live in Knaresborough at iconic location

Knaresborough House. (Picture Tony Johnson)

The ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6 is to be shown on a large LED screen in the grounds of Knaresborough House.

The free event will also include the showing of family favourite films and a selection of food vendors and refreshments.

Knaresborough Town Coun James Pickard, chair of the council’s King’s Coronation Working Group said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the Knaresborough community and visitors to share this once in a lifetime event.

"It’s not often we get to see a King crowned. We hope the day will be a relaxed event where people can simply come and soak up the atmosphere while watching the ceremony.

"This will be a free local event for the entire community to enjoy.

The Coronation Screening event will run from 10am to 5pm and everyone is welcome to bring a picnic.

Knaresborough Town Coun Hannah Gostlow said: “It’s great that both residents and visitors to Knaresborough will have a fantastic opportunity to come together to view the King’s Coronation live on a big screen at the iconic location of Knaresborough House.

"The event will give everyone the opportunity to have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic occasion.”