Key Harrogate arts stalwart praised as ‘inspirational’ for her role in making Mercer Gallery a venue to be proud of
The chief executive of Harrogate Borough Council has hailed as "inspirational" an arts stalwart who played a key role in the remarkable transformation of the Mercer Gallery into an institution the town can be proud of.
As the founder of the Friends of the Mercer Art Gallery in 1992, Judith Thomas helped see it through its stunning redevelopment from a dilapidated, disused Rates Office in 1989 into the beautiful, publically-owned gallery space that it is today.
As well as fundraising for the gallery, Judith and the Friends of Mercer Galley also supported a series of successful 'blockbuster' exhibitions, including Victorian greats such as W.P. Frith and Atkinson Grimshaw and Celebration, a new show focusing on the beautiful side of modern abstract art.
Speaking at the Friends of the Mercer Art Gallery's summer party where Judith was in attendance, Wallace Sampson said: “Although I’m sure it wasn’t always easy, Judith exemplifies inspiration, resilience and determination.
Most Popular
-
1
Harrogate service pays tribute to Second World War hero and 'cheeky chappie' who was loved by all
-
2
Feva festival ’s return went ‘like a dream’ say proud organisers of brilliant annual Knaresborough event
-
3
New heritage map throws spotlight on Boroughbridge’s rich and fascinating past
-
4
Key Harrogate arts stalwart praised as ‘inspirational’ for her role in making Mercer Gallery a venue to be proud of
-
5
Why the artist formerly known as Vic Reeves is hooking up with a Harrogate art gallery
"Judith and the Friends have shown commitment and determination from the outset, bringing our gallery back to its glory and building on its success."
Also paying tribute to Judith's contribution at the event was May Catt, Harrogate Borough Council's Visitor & Cultural Services Manager, said: “Without the Friends with Judith at the helm, the Mercer would not have been able to establish itself as the excellent arts venue that it is today, alongside the significant and on-going funding and support from Harrogate Borough Council."
Judith Thomas stepped down as chair of the Friends in 2020, leaving a gallery which combines the smart, modern style of modern times with the elegance of yesteryear.But the work of The Friends of Mercer Art Gallery, which now boasts more than 300 members, continues under Judith's successor, Julie Goldsmith who said: “For more than three decades, the Mercer Art Gallery and the Friends Trust have shared an ambition to create a gallery that Harrogate is rightly proud of."The success of this enduring relationship is thanks not only to the vision of the gallery’s curators past and present but also to the extraordinary passion of the Friends’ founder Judith Thomas.”