Key Harrogate arts stalwart praised as ‘inspirational’ for her role in making Mercer Gallery a venue to be proud of

As the founder of the Friends of the Mercer Art Gallery in 1992, Judith Thomas helped see it through its stunning redevelopment from a dilapidated, disused Rates Office in 1989 into the beautiful, publically-owned gallery space that it is today.

As well as fundraising for the gallery, Judith and the Friends of Mercer Galley also supported a series of successful 'blockbuster' exhibitions, including Victorian greats such as W.P. Frith and Atkinson Grimshaw and Celebration, a new show focusing on the beautiful side of modern abstract art.

Speaking at the Friends of the Mercer Art Gallery's summer party where Judith was in attendance, Wallace Sampson said: “Although I’m sure it wasn’t always easy, Judith exemplifies inspiration, resilience and determination.

Friends of the Mercer Art Gallery'' former chair Judith Thomas with Harrogate Borough Council's chief executive Wallace Sampson.

"Judith and the Friends have shown commitment and determination from the outset, bringing our gallery back to its glory and building on its success."

Also paying tribute to Judith's contribution at the event was May Catt, Harrogate Borough Council's Visitor & Cultural Services Manager, said: “Without the Friends with Judith at the helm, the Mercer would not have been able to establish itself as the excellent arts venue that it is today, alongside the significant and on-going funding and support from Harrogate Borough Council."