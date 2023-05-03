Its the Stray that won it: Harrogate named one of the cleanest areas in the UK

The analysis by Utility Bidder drilled down into the figures for a range of factors including CO2 emissions, environmental expenditure, city cleanliness, park quality, Britain in Bloom success, the number of It’s Your Neighbourhood style groups per 100,000 residents, and the number of recycling-related searches per 100,000 residents to determine the UK’s cleanest areas.

Awarded a cleanliness score of 7.01 out of ten, Harrogate comes in seventh top in the UK by that definition.

In top place was County Durham with a score of 7.84, second top was Wokingham 7.79 and third was Milton Keynes 7.51.

A new study has revealed Harrogate is one of the top 10 cleanest areas in the UK – and it’s mainly because of the town's floral strength and its park. Pictured are the flower beds on Montpellier Hill. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Harrogate was one of the few places in Yorkshire to feature in the top 50 cleanest areas in the UK.

When it came to its carbon footprint, the figures were not impressive but that was counter-balanced by Harrogate scoring top marks for its parks such as the Stray and Valley Gardens.

Key analysis about the town reveals:

Harrogate emits around 5.7t of CO2 per capita ranking them the area with the fourth highest carbon footprint.

Approximately £3.2 billion has been spent on environmental services per 100,000 people.

The area has been awarded a ‘clean and tidy’ score of 80/100.

The area’s green areas and parks have been given a quality score of 100/100.

Other interesting results to emerge from the analysis by Utility Bidder include:

County Durham has spent £20.4 billion per 100,000 people on environmental services - more than any other area in the UK.

With 831 Google searches per 100,000 residents, Swansea is the most proactive area in the UK when it comes to recycling.