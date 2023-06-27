News you can trust since 1836
Incredible Knaresborough woman marks her 103rd birthday with a return to home town

A Knaresborough woman who was born the year Lloyd George was Prime Minister has returned to her home town to mark her 103rd birthday.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 27th Jun 2023, 09:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 09:19 BST

Hetty, who now lives at Boroughbridge Manor Care Home, visited Knaresborough market square as part of the celebrations to mark her big day.

Originally from Conisborough near Doncaster, Hetty was born in 1920 and was one of 12 children.

Over the years Hetty lived in various locations including Hawaii, Canada and California.

Knaresborough woman Hetty, who was born in 1920, has returned to her home town to mark her 103rd birthday.Knaresborough woman Hetty, who was born in 1920, has returned to her home town to mark her 103rd birthday.
After choosing to settle back in the UK, she decided to moved to Knaresborough.

The town is a place Hetty spent a lot of time as a young child and she was excited to move back before coming to Boroughbridge Manor Care Home where she is enjoying a new chapter of her life.

Hetty said: “I can’t believe I’m celebrating turning 103-years-old.

"I’ve always enjoyed walking, this must be my secret to reaching such an age.

Returning home - Hetty in Knaresborough market square celebrating her 103rd birthday.Returning home - Hetty in Knaresborough market square celebrating her 103rd birthday.
"When I lived in Knaresborough, I used to walk around Knaresborough Castle every day and it was lovely to be able to go back and do this last week to celebrate my birthday.”

Boroughbridge Manor Care Home played its part on the historic occasion, serving up a champagne reception at the home where guests enjoyed a special afternoon tea created by the home’s chef Tony.

Among the relatives attending Hetty’s celebrations was Hetty’s daughter, Pat, who baked a delicious fruit cake to share amongst friends.

Speaking about her mother, she said “Hetty is and has been a fantastic mother and friend to so many over the past hundred and three years.

Champagne reception - Hetty, who was born in 1920, was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents at Boroughbridge Manor Care Home to celebrate reaching 103.Champagne reception - Hetty, who was born in 1920, was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents at Boroughbridge Manor Care Home to celebrate reaching 103.
"It was wonderful to be with her on such a very special day to say how proud she makes us feel.”

Mark Hurst, General Manager of Barchester Boroughbrige Manor Care Home said: "We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman.”

Boroughbridge Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

Boroughbridge Manor provides residential and dementia care for 80 residents from respite care to long term stays.

