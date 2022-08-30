Incredible demand for tickets for new Harrogate film full of vintage footage

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set to screen on Monday, September 19 at the Harrogate Odeon, Harrogate on Film features an incredible mix of archive footage in the life of Harrogate and Knaresborough across the 20th century.

Such has been the demand to attend one of the two shows that day, organisers are now weighing up the possibility of a third screening at a date to be determined.

To register an interest and reserve a ticket, visit www.harrogatefilmsociety.org

Flashback to 70 years ago - The incredible Harrogate on Film is set to screen at the Harrogate Odeon.

Closer to hand, Harrogate Film Society’s new season – its 67th annually – opens on Monday, September 12 with Parallel Mothers directed by Pedro Aldomovar.

The rest of the programme contains films from France, Germany, Vietnam, The Netherlands, Iceland and China.

An HFS season ticket now costs £52.50 for 15 films, which, at £3.50 per film, is less than many a cup of coffee.

The season ticket also includes four HFS socials with a complimentary glass of wine and attendance at four of its Film Clubs with refreshments.

In total, the new season offers15 films, including Portrait of a Lady on Fire, the Golden Globe-nominated French historical drama; Danish director Thomas Vinterberg’s BAFTA-winning black comedy-drama Another Round and the 50th anniversary re-release of all-time classic The Godfather.