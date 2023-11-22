Incredible 90th anniversary of pioneering Harrogate group which has championed women's rights and helped the community

A remarkable Harrogate women's group which is proud to have been at the forefront of the equal pay movement – among many other achievements – has marked its 90th anniversary in style.

It was in 1933 that Soroptimist International Harrogate & District was first formed as part of a worldwide volunteer service organisation of women with thousands of members.

From the beginning, this pioneering voluntary group has worked to transform the lives of girls and women of all ages.

The Covid years and cost of living crisis have seen SI Harrogate and District at its best, staying active to help the community.

90th anniversary of Soroptimist International Harrogate & District - Pat Shore MBE, Harrogate SI president;, the Lord Lieutenant Jo Ropner; International President Maureen Maguire and Federation President Cathy Cottridge. (Picture contributed)

But Harrogate’s far-sighted Soroptimists have always led rather than followed.

During the Second World War, they did their bit for the war effort by knitting 50lbs of khaki wool, as well as fundraising for Spitfires.

But the group also made a submission in 1944 to the SI’s national conference calling for “equal pay for equal work” based on the contribution women were making in the workplace, at home and in the armed forces.

Decades of service by Soroptimist International Harrogate & District was recognised recently in a 90th Charter Weekend.

Members of Soroptimist International Harrogate & District which is celebrating the 90th anniversary of its charter foundation. (Picture contributed)

A glittering array of VIP guests attended in person including The Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Mrs Jo Ropner; Soroptimist International President, Maureen Maguire; the President of Soroptimist International of Great Britain and Ireland, Cathy Cottridge; and the Yorkshire President, Jane Glendinning.

Soroptimists from as far as Arlon in Belgium and Milford Haven in Wales joined the celebrations.

Pat Shore MBE, Harrogate SI president, said " The fact that we have been honoured with the company of the Lord Lieutenant and other exalted guests reflects the high esteem in which Harrogate SI is held.”

The weekend saw the premiere of a new film called Across the Decades with tea and scones at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate.

Later, members and guests enjoyed a 60s night at the Masonic Hall with live music from The Last Orders and a pie and pea supper.

