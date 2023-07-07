Incredible 140,000 tickets sold for Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate with five days until launch

That means the largest agricultural show in England has sold all 140,000 tickets for the four days from Tuesday, July 11 to Friday, July 14 at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate.

Organisers warn that visitor numbers are capped at 35,000 a day and tickets will not be available on the gates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But those attending will be able to see hi-tech modern farming and the latest agricultural innovations in a new Innovation Zone.

Preparing to hand over - Simon Theakston, joint managing director at Theakston Brewery, will be overseeing this year’s Great Yorkshire Show before handing over the Presidency in his last act at the end of the final day. (Picture Great Yorkshire Show)

It will also link to an innovation trail across the showground which will take visitors to the world’s first 100 per cent methane-powered production tractor, which uses products from crops to generate the fuel.

In more good news for the event, Yorkshire Brewery T&R Theakston will again exhibit at this year’s show, marking 20 years of its recent association with show organiser, Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS).

The Theakston stand, an attendee favourite, will be in its usual location for another year, with the brewery showcasing once again its range of legendary beers alongside its Theakston Paradise Gold cider and its Spirit of Old Peculier beer spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Theakston, joint managing director at Theakston Brewery has been closely involved with the Yorkshire Agricultural Society since 1983, having taken on stewardship, trustee, board and Chairman roles in that time.

He is currently the president of the society and will be overseeing this year’s show before handing over the Presidency in his last act at the end of the final day of the show on the Friday.

Mr Theakston said: “We have always championed the agricultural industry, recognising the key role that Yorkshire farmers have played in supplying our company with finest quality barley from which to brew our famous beers for the near 200 years of our existence.