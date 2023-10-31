News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Take a look at these 17 images of St Wilfrid's Stars at Ripon Cathedral, 2023.Take a look at these 17 images of St Wilfrid's Stars at Ripon Cathedral, 2023.
Take a look at these 17 images of St Wilfrid's Stars at Ripon Cathedral, 2023.

IN PICTURES: St Wilfrid’s Stars ceremony at beating heart of Ripon as city celebrates the extraordinary work of its community heroes

An awards ceremony recognising the extraordinary work of the people of the city took place at Ripon Cathedral on Thursday, October 26.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:30 GMT

The St Wilfrid’s Stars event invited all those nominated as they celebrated the selfless work of individuals in Ripon's close and thriving community.

Take a look at these 17 images of an evening that showcased the remarkable work of all generations and organisations in 2023.

Cheers and tears were welcomed during the evening.

Images taken by Nick Lancaster.

St Wilfrid's Stars 2023 was a spectacular event that took place at Ripon Cathedral on Thursday, October 26.

1. St Wilfrid's Stars, Ripon Cathedral

St Wilfrid's Stars 2023 was a spectacular event that took place at Ripon Cathedral on Thursday, October 26. Photo: Nick Lancaster

Photo Sales
An all star event commemorated people and organisations who selflessly enhance the city's community.

2. St Wilfrid's Stars, Ripon Cathedral

An all star event commemorated people and organisations who selflessly enhance the city's community. Photo: Nick Lancaster

Photo Sales
The stars which decorated the cathedral were stitched by Ripon Poppy Project to symbolise the incredible work of individuals.

3. St Wilfrid's Stars, Ripon Cathedral

The stars which decorated the cathedral were stitched by Ripon Poppy Project to symbolise the incredible work of individuals. Photo: Natasha Audsley

Photo Sales
The Mayor of Ripon , coun Sid Hawke, presented the awards throughout the evening.

4. St Wilfrid's Stars, Ripon Cathedral

The Mayor of Ripon , coun Sid Hawke, presented the awards throughout the evening. Photo: Nick Lancaster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page