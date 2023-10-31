IN PICTURES: St Wilfrid’s Stars ceremony at beating heart of Ripon as city celebrates the extraordinary work of its community heroes
An awards ceremony recognising the extraordinary work of the people of the city took place at Ripon Cathedral on Thursday, October 26.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:30 GMT
The St Wilfrid’s Stars event invited all those nominated as they celebrated the selfless work of individuals in Ripon's close and thriving community.
Take a look at these 17 images of an evening that showcased the remarkable work of all generations and organisations in 2023.
Cheers and tears were welcomed during the evening.
Images taken by Nick Lancaster.
