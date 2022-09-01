In pictures: History of Ripon Spa Baths captured as venue prepares for new lease of life

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic Ripon Spa Baths will soon be stripped out for a redevelopment.

The images show the spa baths in its full glory when it opened in 1905 and paint a contrasting picture of the current state of the venue which has suffered from years of neglect and damage.

Ripon-based Sterne Properties has revealed the photos as part of its plans to strip out the spa before giving it a new lease of life and community use in what will mark a new phase in the building's rich history.

The last English spa to be opened, the baths were originally served by spa water pumped from Aldfield, four miles away.

The outside of the spa baths which closed as a leisure venue last year.

The opening ceremony was held on 24 October 1905 and it is still the only spa to have been opened by a member of the Royal Family, Princess Henry of Battenberg.

The swimming pool to the rear of the original building was added in the 1930s and has since hosted many happy memories across generations of families.

The building's time as a much-loved leisure venue came to an end last year though when it was closed down by Harrogate Borough Council ahead of the opening of Ripon's new Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre named after the city's Olympic diving hero.

Looking to the future, exactly what the spa baths will be used for remains unknown.

The swimming pool was added to Ripon Spa Baths in the 1930s.

Sterne Properties said it must first understand what it is working with and the developers have examined photographs and historic records to see how the building has changed over time.

Its proposals have been backed by Ripon Civic Society whose chairman Christopher Hughes said in a letter: "The society is in total support of this application.

"A visit by some of our members in 2021 revealed the prospect that more recent works are likely to have hidden original work.

"This will be important knowledge for the applicant to understand before further proposals are developed."

An inside look at the spa baths when it opened in 1905.

By Jacob Webster, Local Democracy Reporter