IN PICTURES: Champagne, gin cocktails and a silent disco – St Wilfrid's Banquet breaks the record with annual fundraiser
A total of 275 guests enjoyed a sparkling champagne and gin cocktail reception at St Wilfrid’s Banquet, which raised a record sum of more than £31,000.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 28th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST
The funds raised are part of Ripon Cathedral’s mission to serve the people and communities of North Yorkshire.
Take a look at these 14 images showcasing the prestigious historic venue at its finest, shot by Ripon photographer, Nick Lancaster.
