IN PICTURES: Champagne, gin cocktails and a silent disco – St Wilfrid's Banquet breaks the record with annual fundraiser

A total of 275 guests enjoyed a sparkling champagne and gin cocktail reception at St Wilfrid’s Banquet, which raised a record sum of more than £31,000.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 28th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST

The funds raised are part of Ripon Cathedral’s mission to serve the people and communities of North Yorkshire.

Take a look at these 14 images showcasing the prestigious historic venue at its finest, shot by Ripon photographer, Nick Lancaster.

St Wilfrid's Banquet at Ripon Cathedral.

1. St Wilfrid's Banquet

St Wilfrid's Banquet at Ripon Cathedral. Photo: Nick Lancaster

The banquet raised a record amount this year with over £31,000 by the end of the evening.

2. St Wilfrid's Banquet

The banquet raised a record amount this year with over £31,000 by the end of the evening. Photo: Nick Lancaster

275 guests enjoyed a champagne and gin cocktail reception.

3. St Wilfrid's Banquet

275 guests enjoyed a champagne and gin cocktail reception. Photo: Nick Lancaster

The banquet was sponsored by Lucas Lee and supported by Cooper King, Bon Coeur Fine Wines and Fever Tree.

4. St Wilfrid's Banquet

The banquet was sponsored by Lucas Lee and supported by Cooper King, Bon Coeur Fine Wines and Fever Tree. Photo: Nick Lancaster

