Pictured dressed in red, white and blue are Amy, Francesca and Alison Crabbe enjoying the King's Coronation.
Pictured dressed in red, white and blue are Amy, Francesca and Alison Crabbe enjoying the King's Coronation.

IN PICTURES: 25 wonderful images as Harrogate celebrates the Coronation of King Charles III

Harrogate turned out in force to kick off their Coronation celebrations as big crowds enjoyed events at both the Valley Gardens and the Majestic Hotel.

By Matt Reeder
Published 16th May 2023, 15:37 BST

Some were decked out in their red, white and blue hats, others wore their own crowns, as big screens beamed all the action from Westminster Abbey back to the town.

Here are 25 fabulous pictures from what was a lovely day in celebration of our new monarch.

Pictured wearing crowns are Cordelia, Cyril and Lyra all aged five.

1. Harrogate's Coronation Party

Pictured wearing crowns are Cordelia, Cyril and Lyra all aged five. Photo: Gerard Binks

King Charles III coronation celebrations in Valley Gardens, Harrogate. Pictured at the Valley Gardens are the Chalmers and Kinsell families dressed in red, white and blue.

2. Harrogate's Coronation Party

King Charles III coronation celebrations in Valley Gardens, Harrogate. Pictured at the Valley Gardens are the Chalmers and Kinsell families dressed in red, white and blue. Photo: Gerard Binks

Pictured is five-year-old Cyril who had his own Coronation at the King's Coronation.

3. Harrogate's Coronation Party

Pictured is five-year-old Cyril who had his own Coronation at the King's Coronation. Photo: Gerard Binks

Pictured 7 year old George Kinsell dressed up in red white and blue.

4. Harrogate's Coronation Party

Pictured 7 year old George Kinsell dressed up in red white and blue. Photo: Gerard Binks

