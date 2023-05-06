IN PICTURES: 25 wonderful images as Harrogate celebrates the Coronation of King Charles III
Harrogate turned out in force to kick off their Coronation celebrations as big crowds enjoyed events at both the Valley Gardens and the Majestic Hotel.
By Matt Reeder
Published 6th May 2023, 18:01 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 18:05 BST
Some were decked out in their red, white and blue hats, others wore their own crowns, as big screens beamed all the action from Westminster Abbey back to the town.
Here are 25 fabulous pictures from what was a lovely day in celebration of our new monarch.
