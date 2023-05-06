News you can trust since 1836
Crowds dressed in red white and blue enjoy the King's Coronation.Crowds dressed in red white and blue enjoy the King's Coronation.
Crowds dressed in red white and blue enjoy the King's Coronation.

IN PICTURES: 25 wonderful images as Harrogate celebrates the Coronation of King Charles III

Harrogate turned out in force to kick off their Coronation celebrations as big crowds enjoyed events at both the Valley Gardens and the Majestic Hotel.

By Matt Reeder
Published 6th May 2023, 18:01 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 18:05 BST

Some were decked out in their red, white and blue hats, others wore their own crowns, as big screens beamed all the action from Westminster Abbey back to the town.

Here are 25 fabulous pictures from what was a lovely day in celebration of our new monarch.

Pictured enjoying the Coronation in Valley Gardens are Sally Barber, Katie Hardstaff and Charlotte Duncan.

1. Harrogate's Coronation Party

Pictured enjoying the Coronation in Valley Gardens are Sally Barber, Katie Hardstaff and Charlotte Duncan. Photo: Gerard Binks

Pictured Charlie Lowe of HG1 Bakes with her Coronation cake on the Little Bird Artisan Market.

2. Harrogate's Coronation Party

Pictured Charlie Lowe of HG1 Bakes with her Coronation cake on the Little Bird Artisan Market. Photo: Gerard Binks

Pictured 7 year old George Kinsell dressed up in red white and blue.

3. Harrogate's Coronation Party

Pictured 7 year old George Kinsell dressed up in red white and blue. Photo: Gerard Binks

Pictured crowds enjoy the King's Coronation at Valley Gardens.

4. Harrogate's Coronation Party

Pictured crowds enjoy the King's Coronation at Valley Gardens. Photo: Gerard Binks

