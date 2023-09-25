Huge interest in Harrogate event with first British service woman to enter Belsen concentration camp at end of WW2

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week's talk with Sheila Pantin, who is thought to be the first British service woman to have entered Belsen concentration camp on its liberation, is to take place at the West Park United Reformed Church before a capacity audience.

The event on Wednesday, September 27 is called entitled The Road to the Concentration Camps and is just one of the highlights of a series of events organised by volunteers in the Harrogate War Memorial Project Group, to mark the 100th anniversary of the town’s Grade II-listed war memorial war memorial located on Prospect Square.

The resilient Sheila, who will celebrate her own centenary in a few weeks’ time, was called up in August 1941 aged just 17.

Unique event - Harrogate 99-year-old war veteran Sheila Pantin, who is thought to be the first British service woman to have entered Belsen concentration camp on its liberation in the Second World War. (Picture contributed)

As well as becoming a driver of army ambulances and staff cars during the Second World War, the teenage Sheila was also a 'poster girl' for the Auxiliary Territorial Service, which is how she came to meet the future Queen.

"I met Corporal Princess Elizabeth, as she was known then, at an event in the Royal Albert Hall during the war when she was in the ATS, too, and an army ambulance driver like me,” she told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Such has been the huge public interest in the talk, the event may now be filmed.

Nigel McClea, the chair of the project team, said: "Sheila is a remarkable lady with a remarkable story who celebrates her own centenary in a few weeks time.

Harrogate's remarkable Sheila Pantin cutting the ribbon of the More than a Name on a Memorial exhibition flanked by Colonel Nigel Rhodes Royal Yorkshire Regiment and Nigel McClea, chairman of Harrogate War Memorial Project Group. (Picture contributed)

"I am not surprised her talk is completely booked up.

"This will be a disappointment to many but we are hoping to film this historic event for later showing.”

The central part of the Harrogate War Memorial celebrations is the More Than A Name On A Memorial free exhibition at West Park United Reformed Church which pays tribute to all 1,163 names on Harrogate’s war memorial.