How legend Sir David Attenborough surprised Knaresborough woman on her 100th birthday

Dorothy Lamb from Knaresborough, celebrated turning 100 at Anchor’s The Manor House care home in Hambleton Grove where she has lived for nearly five years.

Along with the traditional 100th birthday telegram from the King, Dorothy enjoyed some champagne at the party where she was joined by friends and family and received a visit from Knaresborough’s Deputy Mayor Mark Flood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dorothy, who worked in Wetherby as an education welfare officer before she retired, was also delighted to receive over 100 cards and well wishes from friends, relatives, and members of the local community.

Dorothy Lamb from Knaresborough, celebrated turning 100 with her special birthday greetings from Sir David Attenborough.

But the most special of these was a signed photograph from the nation’s most beloved naturalist Sir David Attenborough.

Dorothy has been a long-time fan of national treasure Sir David and when the team at Anchor’s The Manor House sent him a message about Dorothy’s upcoming special day, they were delighted to receive a signed photograph with a special message for Dorothy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m absolutely delighted, said Dorothy. “It’s wonderful to be turning 100 but to have such a lovely birthday as this was extra special.

"Thank you to Mark Flood for joining us and thank you so much Sir David for my lovely photo.”

Klara Spatenkova, Manager of Anchor’s The Manor House care home, said: “We were so happy to celebrate Dorothy’s 100th birthday and thank you so much to Sir David for such a lovely gift and to the Deputy Mayor and all the guests for making it so special!

“Dorothy is a lovely person, and adores flowers and the garden, so any activities we have that involve those, Dorothy really enjoys.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dorothy, who was born in Hartlepool, said: “The secret to a long and happy life is determination, and keeping your brain going, which I did playing bridge regularly.”

Anchor is England’s largest not-for-profit provider of housing and care for people in later life.