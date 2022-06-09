How five star Grantley Hall saluted the Queen in style in North Yorkshire

Royal occasion - Grantley Hall owner Valeria Sykes with guest Mrs Anne Jones, former mayor of Harrogate.

Held at The Orchard and West Terrace at the luxury hotel located near Ripon, a gathering of suppliers, journalists, members of the local community and friends of Grantley Hall toasted the occasion of the Queen's 70-year reign last Thursday.

One of only two hotels nationally to receive five Red Star accreditation by the AA last year, the guests at this special occasion at Grantley Hall were treated to free-flowing Pimm's, a delicious afternoon tea, lawn games and live entertainment to commemorate the occasion in the appropriate manner.

Guests enjoying the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration at Grantley Hall's Orchard and West Terrace.

Many of the invited guests posed for photographs at an attractive, giant 1st Class stamp floral frame which had been created by Grantley Hall’s Quality & Compliance Manager, Anne Harrison, to honour The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

Altogether, the floral frame contained more than over flowers from across the Commonwealth.

Privately owned by divorce Valeria Sykes, who was married to Meadowhall founder Paul Sykes for 44 years, the luxury five-star hotel Grantley Hall is the result of her decision to set in motion a major restoration of the historic Grade II-listed 18th century manor house at a reported cost of £70 million.

The Grade II-listed hotel has said it is experiencing exceptional levels of business demand following its re-opening in May 2021 after the last lockdown, meaning it is currently on a recruitment drive to bolster its already large team of more than 350 hospitality experts.