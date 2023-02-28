How a Harrogate village saved its century old church organ from dereliction and found it a new home

The lovely two-manual pipe organ, believed to have been built around 1919, was originally donated to Hampsthwaite Methodist Chapel by members of a well-known local Methodist family, the Listers.

Mr and Mrs Lister gave the organ in memory of their son, Sylvester, who had died during the First World War.

For many years the organ played a central role in the life of the Methodist church in Hampsthwaite.

A church organ with heritage - The plaque in Hampsthwaite Methodist Church marking the original site of the century-old instrument.

One of its organists was Maureen Swindells, whose son John went on to become an organist and school music teacher.

Another was Mrs Doris Giethoorn, who for many years ran a Women’s Institute choir and a junior choir in the village

Then, in autumn 2021, Hampsthwaite Methodist Chapel succumbed to the inevitable in the face of declining numbers in the congregation.

The chapel's closure for good meant the end of an era and the demise of what had been a community hub since first opened in 1904.

Hampsthwaite Methodist Chapel's organ is now safely installed in a church in Hebden Bridge.

Would the organ be left to languish and deteriorate in the derelict church?

The question was not answered until Kathleen Pitt, a former resident of Hampsthwaite, who used to attend the chapel regularly until she moved away in the mid-80s, intervened with an idea.

“When I heard that the chapel was already closed, and that the utilities were soon to be switched off, I thought immediately of the organ," said Kathleen who lives in Hebden Bridge these days.

"It seemed such a waste for it to be left to decay in a cold, damp building

A vintage photograph of Hampsthwaite Methodist Chapel.

"It had always had so much tender loving care lavished upon it, was regularly serviced and had undergone a major overhaul in the 80s.

"Enquiries to find a new home for the organ had already been made in and around Nidderdale, but with so many churches closing down, no one was interested in taking it."

Kathleen made tentative enquiries of her own at the 1970s Methodist Church in Hebden Bridge where the congregation was managing with an electric organ and piano.

Professor David Baker, the husband of one of its members, who is Director of the Halifax Organ Academy, visited Hampsthwaite to check out the century-old organ at its now defunct Methodist church.

"Professor Baker went over to have a look and to play the Hampsthwaite instrument" said Katheleen.

"He was very impressed and I was overjoyed when our Church Council eventually agreed to take it."

That was only the start of the saga, however.

For obvious reasons, the organ at Hampsthwaite Methodist Chapel had to be handled with care.

A specialised company near Diss in Norfolk, W & A Boggis, had to be commissioned to dismantle it, transport the parts and then rebuild it in situ in Hebden Bridge.

Eventually, harmony was restored and the Hampsthwaite organ installed successfully in its new home in Calderdale.

"Thanks to the generosity of people at both ends of the transfer, we were eventually able to complete the task," said Kathleen.

"We are fortunate to have several organists in our congregation, as well as many more in and around Hebden Bridge.

