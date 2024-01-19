History is made in Harrogate as Great Yorkshire Show appoints its first-ever female Show Director in 186 years

Rachel Coates is to make history in Harrogate as the first woman to take on the role of Show Director of the Great Yorkshire Show in its 186-year history.

Dairy farmer Rachel from Shipley will take over from Charles Mills at the end of this year’s Great Yorkshire Show.

A member of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society Council, Rachel farms a mixture of tenanted and owned land on the edge of Baildon Moor and the urban fringe.

After hearing news of the appointment, Rachel said one of her main goals was to promote the Great Yorkshire Show to younger people.

Looking to the future - Rachel Coates will make history as the first woman to take on the role of Show Director of Harrogate's Great Yorkshire Show. (Picture contributed)

“I am honoured to be taking over the reins as Show Director from Charles who’s done an amazing job over the last eight years,” said Rachel.

"I have been coming to the Show in Harrogate since I was 18 which is when I got the bug for it.

"My aim will be to promote the Show to the younger generations so that it continues to flourish and grow.”

Charles Mills paid tribute to his successor, saying: “I can’t think of a better candidate to hand over the reins to and I know Rachel will take the show from strength to strength.”

Rachel has been part of the Great Yorkshire Show cattle committee for a number of years and Rachel’s family have shown dairy cattle at The Great Yorkshire Show for around 15 years, winning Holstein Champion for two years running in 2023 and 2022.

She has worked in advertising, retail, education, and agriculture, and is currently a director of a Community Interest Company which runs her local farmer’s market.

Passionate about British food, Rachel is also a member of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s Women In Farming Network and enjoys volunteering at the Society’s Countryside Days for schoolchildren at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

Allister Nixon, CEO of Yorkshire Agricultural Society said: “I am absolutely delighted that following a rigorous interview and selection process Rachel has been appointed to the role of Show Director."