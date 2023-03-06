Historic items of Knaresborough’s WW2 to be shown at new gallery space by Knaresborough Museum Association

KMA is planning a rolling programme of displays for the small gallery space over the coming months.

The launch event next Monday, March 13 will be ‘The Second World War and its impact on Knaresborough’ which promises first-hand accounts from local residents and a range of historical objects from wartime nearly 80 years ago.

The exhibition is drawn the from KMA’s collection, as well as objects loaned from The Yorkshire Farming Museum, The World War Two Experience, The Claro Archaeology Group, The Harrison Collection, and The Wood’s Collection.

WW2 exhibition in Knaresborough - A box brownie camera and set of black and white photographs of Knaresborough’s Women’s Land Army (WLA) girls, donated by Trish Armistead.

Items on loan include black and white photographs of Knaresborough’s Women’s Land Army girls and a model of the British battleship, HMS George V made in 1940 by George Moore when he was a 13-year-old pupil at Castle Boys’ School.

Archaeological artefacts discovered at the former Scriven POW camp are also to be included.

Knaresborough Museum Association’s chair, Kathy Allday said the opening of its new community heritage base on the ground floor of 8 York Place this Wednesday, March 8 was an exciting moment.

“Our team of volunteers will use this base to hold meetings, carry out research for the museum, and welcome members of the public," she said.

WW2 exhibition in Knaresborough - A model of the British battleship, HMS George V made in 1940 by George Moore when he was a 13-year old pupil at the Castle Boys’ School. On loan from St John’s C of E Primary School.

"The gallery space is a real asset and allows us to showcase the town’s rich history. It will add value and enjoyment to the town’s visitor attractions.

"We are very grateful to Peter Lacey, Director and owner of Whole Systems Partnership, who has generously allowed us to use the ground floor of his business premises while we continue our search for a permanent home for Knaresborough Town Museum.”

KMA is planning to hold a Community Archaeology Festival in summer 2023 to shed light on Knaresborough’s amazing history spanning 6,000 years from the first hunter gatherers to the Second World War featuring artefacts never before displayed in public.

The opening times for KMA’s new Community Heritage Base are 10am-4pm on Mondays and Wednesdays.