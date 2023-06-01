Historic Harrogate hotel is to reopen as it searches for new chef to follow in Marco Pierre White's footsteps

Andrew Robson, Senior Communications & Marketing Executive of The Inn Collection Group, which bought the historic hotel in February 2022 and was featured in The Sunday Times Top 100 Employers last week, told the Harrogate Advertiser the current refurbishment was progressing well.

"The kitchen is brand new and has been kitted out with some state-of-the-art bits such as its “broiler” – a fascinating piece of equipment that we use to cook steaks at temperatures of around 1600 – 1800 degrees Fahrenheit,” said Mr Robson.

"It also has the history of being where Marco Pierre White started as a chef.

The former St George Hotel in Harrogate has revealed its reopening date after being closed for a major refurbishment.

“All being well, the site is due to open on July 3.”

The 90-room hotel located on Ripon Road is to be renamed The Harrogate Inn as part of the relaunch by The Inn Collection Group, an award-winning northern pub company which has also taken over the Dower House in Knaresborough and Ripon Spa Hotel as part of a series of acquisitions.

Talking to the Harrogate Advertiser, Tom Adlam, Head of Food at The Inn Collection Group, said the company was seeking to attract a high quality head chef to the historic Georgian property and, at the same time, offer a warm welcome to up-and-coming talent.

Its pro-active steps included:

A brown plaque at the former St George Hotel in Harrogate outlining its heritage which began as the Chequers Inn in the18th century. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Installing great new infrastructure with a state-of-the-art modern kitchen

Creating a “great environment to work in”

Building a close relationship with local colleges

"As The Sunday Times award showed, we are a people place,” said Mr Adlam who started his career in 1 and 2 Star Michelin restaurants and was head of food at Fenwicks department stores.

"In terms of the head chef at The Harrogate Inn, this is an amazing opportunity for someone with a background in high quality food and restaurants.

"Harrogate is to be the flagship of our estate and we want to attract a chef who can make an impact not just in the town but across our whole business.

"We are also keen our head chef helps drive new talent into the industry.”

Mr Adlam said the focus of the food offer at the newly-refurbished former St George Hotel would include:

Premium salt aged steaks on a state-of-the-art, American-style grill section

Freshly made pasta and pizza made on the premises every day

Pub classics such as “really good” fish and chips and fish dishes

"We’re really excited to be coming to Harrogate,” said Mr Adlam.

"This is a really important moment for us as a business.

"We’re looking forward to making a positive impact on the town.

"We've recruited quite a few people already but we are looking for more.

"For anyone who is positive and enthusiastic about good food, this is a great chance to join an exciting project.”

The St George Hotel originally grew out of the Chequers Inn and was renamed after George III's gift of the Stray to the people of Harrogate in 1778.

The hotel was then enlarged several times during the 19th century and renamed the St George shortly before the First World War.