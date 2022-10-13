News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Has the mystery of Harrogate concrete sculpture panels found on back street been solved?

The Harrogate Advertiser has come a step close to solving the mystery of beautifully-carved panels on a wall in Harrogate thanks to readers.

By Graham Chalmers
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2022, 3:25pm