Harrogate's war memorial 100th anniversary events that moved the nation were inspired by much-missed historian
Nigel McClea, chair of the War Memorial Centenary Project Group and a member of Harrogate Civic Society, said the month-long series of events had been the most ambitious community project this town has ever undertaken.
Attracting thousands of visitors in person - and millions more on national television thanks to ITN News who sent a film crew to Harrogate - Mr McClea said the idea of marking the centenary had begun with a conversation with someone who is no longer with us.
"I believe it has been the largest and most ambitious community project this town has ever undertaken involving a huge cast," Nigel said.
"It's been a mind-blowing assembly of talent, expertise, energy and experience.
"But it is important to pay tribute to one man.
"The genesis of this project was a conversation at the start of last year with Malcolm Neesam, the late Harrogate historian.
"Malcolm knew he was dying but still he was thinking of the future, determined we should not forget this centenary; determined it should be given a fitting tribute."
Since the celebrations to mark the centenary of Harrogate's war memorial’s construction in 1923 were launched on September 1 by Harrogate war veteran Sheila Pantin, herself 100-years-old, well over 1,000 people have visited one event alone - the ‘More than a name on a Memorial’ exhibition.
The multimedia event told the story of all 1,163 names on the war memorial at Prospect Square in Harrogate, thanks to incredible work by former army reservist Graham Roberts and local historian Terry-Mike Williams.
Both were seen on News at Ten on ITV talking about the exhibition which took place at West Park United Reformed Church.
Mr McClea said: “The success of the entire project would not have been possible without the efforts of so many groups including Harrogate Photographic Society, Harrogate Library, Harrogate Film Society, Harrogate Army Cadets, Harrogate BID and many more.”