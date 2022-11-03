Paul Mirfin, centre, was commissioned by Knaresborough British Royal Legion to create a spectacular oil painting of the annual Remembrance day celebrations at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Not only is rail conductor Paul Mirfin a popular singer-songwriter who has appeared on BBC TV's Songs of Praise and sold out Harrogate's Royal Hall, he is also building a reputation as a gifted artist which will play its part in Remembrance Day.

Having enjoyed success with an exhibition held at Harrogate railway station, the likable Paul was then commissioned by the British Royal Legion to create a spectacular oil painting of the annual Remembrance day celebrations at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Paul's framed painting will now be auctioned off to raise funds for Royal British Legion Knaresborough.

Paul began as an artist by painting views from the cab of the trains that he works on as a train conductor on the Harrogate line