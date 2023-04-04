Harrogate's most historic venue to honour Harrogate historian Malcolm Neesam by renaming its lounge

In tribute to the late Malcolm Neesam who died in June 2022 on what would have been his 76th birthday, The Royal Hall Restoration Trust is renaming the Royal Hall Heritage Lounge. The Malcolm Neesam Heritage Lounge.

It’s a fitting way to remember a public stalwart whose contribution to the town's civic life spanned 50 years and touched so many different facets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about Malcolm’s legacy, The Royal Hall Restoration Trust said: “There can be no one who had a greater passion for and knowledge of Harrogate than Malcolm.

Late Harrogate historian Malcolm Neesam had bravely battled illness in 2022 to ensure he could launch Chronicle, Wells and Swells, covering the Golden Age of Harrogate, 1842 to 1923. (Photograph Tim Cook)

"Deeply committed to the idea of civic pride, generous in his time and supportive of numerous good works in the town, there can scarcely be a significant public project in Harrogate in his lifetime that didn’t benefited from his impressive commitment and dedication to the town.

"We are proud to rename the room in the Royal Hall in his memory and to record our appreciation for his amazing contribution to the town he loved so much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A much-published historian, founder member of the Royal Hall Restoration Trust, a co-founder of Harrogate Civic Society, a keen supporter of Harrogate International Festivals, the founder historian of the Harrogate Brown Plaque scheme and a member of The Harrogate Club, Malcolm not only recorded the past, he was an advocate for present-day Harrogate and everything that was best about the town.

In 1996 Harrogate B orough Council awarded him the Freedom of the Borough for his services as the town’s historian.

His books on the town included Harrogate Great Chronical 1332 -1841 and Music Over The Waters - How Music at Harrogate Spa Led to the Establishment of the International Festival.

He had bravely battled illness to ensure he could launch the final book published before his death – Chronicle, Wells and Swells, covering the Golden Age of Harrogate, 1842 to 1923.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad