Harrogate's most famous shops set for important royal visitor as town gets ready to look its best

The Grade II listed buildings of Prince Albert Row are home to some of the town’s longest established and respected businesses in Harrogate including Woods Fine Linens.

In preparation for a very special visit from Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal, Harrogate BID, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce and a number of local businesses have all joined together.

Mr Woods of Woods Fine Linen said: “Prince Albert Row is such a beautiful part of Harrogate and somewhere we are incredibly proud to be a part of.

Harrogate comes together to prepare for royal visit - From left, Helen James Flowers - Helen James, Woods of Harrogate - Jonathan Woods, Director, Harrogate BID- Matthew Chapman, Woods fine linens - Francesca MacLaverty, Harrogate Chamber of Commerce Martin Mann, Rigby & Peller - Gillian Vincent, Stephen Neall Interiors - Stephen Gee, William Woods Interiors - Sarah Woods, Director, Bang & Olufsen - Richard Staples, Jespers Bar & Kitchen - Jesper Callisa.

"It is truly is a great honour to be welcoming Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal and to be sharing this experience with our neighbours and friends.

With this imminent visit from Anne, Princess Royal, the business owners - with the support of The Harrogate BID and Harrogate Chamber of Commerce - have been ensuring Prince Albert Row looks its best with work under way on the exteriors and the street furniture receiving a new coat of paint.

Led by Woods Fine Linens, a beautiful leaflet aimed at highlighting the businesses within Prince Albert Row has been designed, printed and distributed to hotels and tourist information centres across the region to promote the beautiful conservation area and the long-established businesses within the row.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager said: “We’re pleased to be supporting the royal visit through our in-house street ranger repainting street furniture, presenting additional floral displays on Prince Albert Row as well as helping the businesses distribute their new leaflet.”

“The Royal visit is certain to further shine a spotlight on Prince Albert Row and Harrogate, as a great place to visit, for its beautiful buildings as well as fantastic shops.”

Martin Mann, Acting Chief Executive Officer Harrogate Chamber of Commerce added: “We are all looking forward to welcoming The Princess Royal to Harrogate and working together to ensure she gets to see Harrogate at our best.”