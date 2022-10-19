Harrogate's knitted tribute to the Queen and her Corgis at UK’s biggest textile event

A royal tribute by The Knitting & Stitching Show, which opens at Harrogate Convention Centre - TOFT, Queen Elizabeth II Doll (crochet).

Opening at Harrogate Convention Centre on November 17, the UK’s biggest textile event will pay its respects to HM Queen Elizabeth II with a stitched tribute.

Organisers are inviting the textile craft community to contribute to a display of stitched, sewn and knitted pieces that celebrate the late Queen’s incredible 70-year reign.

From quilted crowns and crochet Corgis to embroidered orbs and patchwork portraits, the show is welcoming commemorative pieces of all shapes and sizes, old or new in all textile media.

A royal tribute from The Knitting & Stitching Show, which opens at Harrogate Convention Centre - Royal School of Needlework Tutor, Angela Bishop.

Anna Baptiste, event director, said: “We wanted to mark this momentous occasion with a wonderful, stitched celebration of Her Majesty’s life.

"Crafting can be an extremely helpful outlet for grief and a comfort in challenging times and we hope knitters, stitchers and textile crafters near and far will create something special for the show’s display which thousands of visitors will get to enjoy.”

Other highlights of this year’s show, which runs from November 17-20, include more than 220 hands-on workshops and demonstrations led by top tutors, a dedicated Dressmaking Studio, spectacular galleries by internationally-acclaimed textile artists, the Hawes Yarnbombers’ Knitted Shrek exhibition, hot and cold refreshments and a Prosecco Bar.

Information about how to enter an item for the stitched display to Queen II can be found at:

www.theknittingandstitchingshow.com/harrogate/stitched-tribute/]www.theknittingandstitchingshow.com/harrogate/stitched-tribute/

Ticket information is available at www.theknittingandstitchingshow.com/harrogate