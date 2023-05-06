Harrogate's hospitality sector is revelling in Coronation weekend as free events attracts the crowds

As businesses in Harrogate town centre keep their fingers crossed that the weekend of royal celebrations live up to the billing as a cross between the World Cup Final and Christmas, local business promotion group Harrogate BID took matters into its own hands by offering a free weekend of outdoor entertainment in the grounds of Harrogate’s DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa.

“Harrogate is a unique destination and events such as this are so important to the local economy which in 2022 was valued at £637 million,” said Matthew Chapman, manager of Harrogate BID.

"Harrogate is the jewel in North Yorkshire’s crown and its absolutely right that Harrogate BID and partners celebrate his Majesty’s King Charles Coronation."

"Whether it be big screens, music, street entertainment, competitions or family fun the town can boast a majestic collection of schemes to encourage people into Harrogate to support our wonderful retail and hospitality sector.”

Held in conjunction with Your Harrogate radio station, the event at Majestic Hotel is attracting groups of families and friends with picnic blankets and deckchairs.

The two days of festivities include a stage and screen to watch the events in London.

Entertainment includes the chance to win prizes – as well as music from well-known local DJ Mark Green on the Sunday.

