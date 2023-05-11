Harrogate woman shares her amazing experience of being at King’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey

Lauren Doherty, who has given safety talks to thousands of pupils and adults since she was left paralysed at the age of 19, was one of only 850 community champions in the entire UK to be invited to the historic royal ceremony last weekend.

Speaking after her return from London, the former Starbeck Primary, Harrogate High School and King James’s School pupil said: “We had the best weekend. It was absolutely amazing.

"It’s something I will never forget.

Inspirational Harrogate road safety campaigner Lauren Doherty, pictured centre, in London last weekend for the King's Coronation.

"We were seated in the nave at Westminster Abbey, so we were in a great position to see the procession entering and leaving the abbey, which included the royal family and heads of state.

"Ahead of the royal family arriving, there was a procession of the Crown Jewels and to see them in person, so close up and not behind a screen, was incredible.

"The congregation were able to watch the service which was being conducted higher up within the abbey on TV screens that were placed around the nave.

"The acoustics in Westminster Abbey were amazing and when the congregation sung the national anthem at the end, the roof was raised.”

Lauren, aged 34, received the British Empire Medal in the Queens 2021 Birthday Honours for services to education.

Despite still requiring round-the-clock care to this day after being hit by a van in August 2008 while crossing Skipton Road, Lauren continues to help and inspire others via her successful Road Safety Talks.

Lauren, who was accompanied by her mum Aly Doherty and the charity’s project manager Rebecca Blunstone, said the most memorable moment was the crowning itself.

"The highlight was seeing the crowns being placed on their majesties heads and hearing the music selected for that historic moment.

"We were honoured to have been invited and surrounded by those who do wonderful things in their communities.”