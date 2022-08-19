Harrogate throws open its doors for the Heritage Open Days festival

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bumper programme, with 23 different heritage sites – many usually closed to the public – are opening their doors for free, welcoming Harrogate residents and visitors alike.

Sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water and coordinated by the Harrogate Civic Society, Harrogate’s festival brings people together with events at the town’s most prominent heritage sites.

There will be guided tours, talks, music recitals – and even the chance to explore “secret” and usually closed-off spaces.

Heritage Open Days is coming to Harrogate next month with the chance for residents and visitors to visit 23 different heritage sites

A highlight is the opening of Grove House and its gardens.

Graeme Lee, Chief Executive Officer at Springfield Healthcare, the current owner of Grove House, said: “We’re delighted to be part of Harrogate’s Heritage Open Days and share the remarkable heritage of Grove House, the former home of Samson Fox, Harrogate's famous engineering inventor, benefactor, and mayor.

"When I bought the building I knew we had a unique opportunity to restore this beautiful Grade II listed house and grounds into high quality retirement apartments and a luxury care home for the community, whilst safeguarding the property's rich heritage.

“We’re looking forward to opening our doors to showcase one of Harrogate’s oldest buildings, share stories of its past and the exciting plans for the future.”

Stuart Holland, Chair of the Harrogate Civic Society, added: “This year’s Heritage Open Days programme in Harrogate is the most varied and interesting for some years, with a fascinating mix of the town’s historical, cultural, civic and religious sites to explore.

“The Harrogate Civic Society helps to coordinate participation by local venues in this festival, but all the hard work is done by the volunteers who open the doors, host the tours, and welcome their visitors – they all deserve our thanks.”

Richard Hall, Managing Director at Harrogate Spring Water, said: “At Harrogate Spring Water, we have always been immensely proud to continue Harrogate’s rich legacy.

"From the town’s Victorian spa town heritage to its status today as a hub of culture and hospitality, we are delighted to lend our support to the 2022 Harrogate Heritage Open Days.”