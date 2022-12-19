Harrogate Theatre boss's praise for late Jim Clark - a caring 'man of vision' who transformed theatre's fortunes

Flashback to earlier this month when the late Jim Clark celebrated his 75th birthday with his son and the staff of Harrogate Theatre shortly before his death.

Mr Bown said: "Our former chair and honorary president, Jim Clark, passed away on Friday, December 9, not long after his 75th birthday.

"He paid us a visit on the day of his birthday as he was soon to move back to his native Scotland to be near his family.

"He first served as a Harrogate Borough Councillor in 2000.

"He also played vital roles for the county council in both health and education up until last year.

"One of my proudest moments was being a guest at his mayor-making ceremony in 2014, which then allowed him to play host to the Royal Family during the Grand Depart, over that magnificent weekend when the eyes of the world were on Harrogate.

"Outside of his political life Jim was also a governor at many schools, he was chair of The Little Red Bus Company and, of course, Harrogate Theatre.

"Many of these roles ran concurrent and how he managed to fit it all in alongside his accountancy work is nothing short of miraculous.

"Jim and I both came to the theatre at roughly the same time in 2005, when the organisation was struggling financially.

"He took over as chair in 2006 and stepped down in 2018.

"With his astute financial acumen, Jim supported the senior staff to stabilise the finances and move the organisation into a new era.

"One of his first decisions was to galvanise capital funds for a much-needed refurbishment.

"The theatre building on Oxford Street hadn’t seen any major work done since the mid 1970s and was on its knees in terms of facilities and comfort.

"In 2007, in partnership with the borough council, we embarked upon an ambitious overhaul of the magnificent main auditorium.

"Everything was stripped out.

"New heating and electrical systems were installed and the auditorium was beautifully restored to its former Victorian splendour.

"The project came to a close in October 2008 and we reopened with a production of Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus performed by Harrogate Dramatic Society.

"It was a great autumn and winter season, partly due to Jim’s determination and vision.

"In subsequent years we remodelled the entire artistic programme and introduced co-productions with other theatres, the comedy festival, the artist development hub, the education programme.

"In 2014 we took on artistic responsibilities for both the Royal Hall and Harrogate Convention Centre, making us one of the busiest box offices in the country and the third most successful theatre in Yorkshire, behind Leeds and Sheffield.

"It was a tremendous journey and we really couldn’t have done it without Jim Clark.

"Jim was an intelligent, witty, driven and one of the most caring people I have ever had the good fortune to know and work with.

"On behalf of everyone at the theatre, I’d like to thank Jim Clark for creating a legacy the town can all be proud of.

