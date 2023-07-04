Harrogate team celebrates being awarded Knaresborough Bed Race trophy after eventful day of heat, confusion and success
Chip timing was trialled for this year's race which led to all teams being set off at once rather than with the traditional 10 second gaps used in previous years, and led to a higher-than-normal level of congestion with teams crossing the River Nidd to finish the race in the heat and confusion of an exciting finish.
Mr Brock said: "We had a great team of Lions and helpers managing the teams and ensuring that they entered the river safely whilst recording delays as they queued up.
"However, we were made aware afterwards through some video footage that NVRR Ladies incurred a few additional seconds' delay which wasn't recorded, after they were stopped entering the river due to the team in front incurring some difficulties."
The superb NVRR Ladies, running under the team name The Clownettes, were disappointed to find out that they had narrowly missed out on the Fastest Ladies trophy after a brilliant run on a hot day, although they were keen to take nothing away from the Ripon Runners Ladies team who won the shield.
But it was felt appropriate that their efforts be recognised, so an additional trophy was commissioned and presented by keen runner Martin Brock to the ladies team at a Nidd Valley training session before he joined members for a club run.
Mr Brock has also paid tribute to all the crowds and volunteers on what was an exceedingly hot Bed Race day.
He said: “On behalf of Knaresborough Lions Club, I would like to thank everybody who made this year's bed race such a fantastic occasion. It was a challenging day in terms of the weather.”
Next year's Knaresborough Bed Race will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2024, with entries open at the start of January.
Check out https://www.bedrace.co.uk/ for all news stories about the event.