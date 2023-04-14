Harrogate set to honour WW2 airmen in poignant Anzac Day tribute at Stonefall Cemetery

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) will be hosting Harrogate International Partnership’s Anzac Day Ceremony at Stonefall Cemetery on Sunday, April 23.

The Anzac Day Ceremony has been organised by Kate Spencer, who looks after the twinning between Harrogate and Wellington for Harrogate International Partnerships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The history of Anzac Day stems from the landings of 16,000 Australian and New Zealand forces on the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey in April 1915,” said Kate.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) will be hosting Harrogate International Partnership’s Anzac Day Ceremony at Stonefall Cemetery

"Together with allied forces, more than 100,000 lives were lost in that campaign.

"I feel privileged to be preparing once again to honour not only my New Zealand countrymen buried in Stonefall, but also the Australians who gave their young lives in the service of their countries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first ANZAC Day commemoration took place last year at Stonefall which is one of the largest Commonwealth War Graves Commission sites in the north of England.

The majority of burials are airmen who died during the Second World War when bomber command bases were established across Yorkshire.

There are 97 Royal Australian Air Force and 23 Royal New Zealand Air Force servicemen buried at the site.

Next week’s ceremony will see representation from both the Australian and New Zealand High Commission as well as the Mayor and Mayoress of Harrogate and Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The music will be provided by Harrogate Band and a pupil from Harrogate Grammar School will sing the New Zealand national anthem in both Maori and English.

Members of the public are invited to attend the ceremony which will take place in the war graves plot adjacent to Forest Lane.

Parking is available in the cemetery car park.

Member of the public are invited to gather from 12.30pm for a 1pm start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate International Partnerships has been twinned with the New Zealand capital of Wellington since 1953.