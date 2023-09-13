Harrogate royal visit shop owner on 128 years of flying the flag for quality and why 'throw away' culture is a mistake

Watch more videos on Shots!

But William Woods of Woods fine linen, which first opened its doors nearly 130 years ago, also used the build-up to next Wednesday’s visit by The Princess Royal to criticise the "throw away" culture of modern business which flies in the face of his family's commitment to sustainability and high quality.

"We are immensely proud to be welcome HRH The Princess Royal to Woods of Harrogate next week," said Mr Woods, a member of the elite British Institute of Interior Design.

"We look upon the royal visit not only as a celebration of our loyal staff and our longevity but more widely as celebrating the longevity of retailing and pushing for higher standards in everything we do.

Looking forward to royal visit - William Woods and daughter Sarah of Woods of Harrogate fine linen shop. (Contributed)

"For too long we have witnessed the sad decline of many great British manufactures.

"Many iconic companies have disappeared forever or brand names have been bought by overseas companies who pretend to still be British which they are not.

"Sustainability and quality has always been at the heart of Woods.

"We have never been part of ’the throw away society'."

Flashback to 130 years of history - Woods of Harrogate business is still owned by the same family who founded it in 1895. (Picture contributed)

Still owned by the same family who founded it in 1895, the team had originally hoped to attract a member of the Royal Family to visit their premises on Prince Albert Row, off Station Parade in Harrogate in 2020 for the shop’s 125th anniversary - then the pandemic struck.

"We weren’t able to celebrate our 125th because of Covid," Mr Woods.

"It had been hoped we might have a royal visit to mark the occasion.

"Our business has a long association with the royal family going back to 1927 when the late Princess Royal, Princess Mary, who moved to Yorkshire when she married the Earl of Harewood, was a regular visitor,” said Mr Woods.

Voted one of the top 20 leading interior design practices in the country by The Daily Telegraph, William inherited the family business in 1965 and has overseen its evolution ever since.

Running the shop remains a family affair with William and daughter Sarah Woods, son-in-law Nicholas Richardson and offspring Sarah, Jennifer and Jonathan all involved.

All the businesses located on Harrogate's Prince Albert Row are delighted by the prospect of the royal visit.

They also share the vision of quality held so tightly by Woods.

William Woods said: "Good is never enough, we strive for more in every little detail.

"It is our belief that our blueprint for success is a way forward for all.”

Whether it’s household linens, bathroom towels or beds, upholstery, decorative plasterwork or curtains, Woods is about beauty and quality based on knowledge and expertise.

As well as its high ranking clients in the UK, Woods also boasts an international reach.

Mr Woods said: "We are now working with the British consulates in the USA, Singapore and The Middle East to sell Woods linens overseas.

"In fact, my son Jonathan is flying to Dubai next month as a number of companies have shown an interest.