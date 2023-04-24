Harrogate resident to hold 'street party' for King Charles’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey

Having successfully managed to hold a street party with his neighbours in 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) – including using an air raid siren – Harrogate resident Mac Cook has been keen to salute King Charles III on the day he and Camilla become king and queen at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

Organising a street party is not always a simple thing but this Bilton resident knows what he is doing having taken part in his first street party in 1953 for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation.

"I remember I was in a fancy dress for the Queen’s coronation. I have lived through three monarchs and also organised a lockdown street party for VE Day during the pandemic, which helped to cheer people up,” said Mr Cook.

Flashback to the way things used to happen - A street party from more than 50 years ago in Starbeck, Harrogate.

"This time I thought I would try to get the street motivated to have a street party for the King’s Coronation.

"I was going to get the street closed but then found out we would not be allowed music.”

Located at St John’s Drive in Bilton, Mr Cook has also decided to hold the event on Sunday, May 7 to give people the chance to watch the Coronation on TV on the Saturday, leaving the bank holiday free.

The event will not be held in the street but in people’s front gardens and there will be a fancy dress competition for 12 and under and 12 to 16s.

In terms of the weather, the four days of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee remained relatively dry, so Mr Cook is hoping for the same or better for King Charles III’s Coronation weekend.

On the day of the ceremony, the King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort and a host of other events have been planned throughout the Coronation weekend.

