Harrogate music expert to host series of greatest rock movies ever made with Harrogate Film Society

Co-hosted by Harrogate Film Society and music expert, author and broadcaster Derek Shelmerdine, Music Legends - Season 1 will kick off on Friday, April 11 with Hitsville, The Making of Motown.

Set to be screened in the fantastic surroundings of the newly-refurbished hall at the Bilton Club, each for the four films will be presented by Derek Shelmerdine, who will introduce the historical background of the film.

Shelmerdine, who came up with the idea for the new series with Harrogate Film Society, wrote the definitive and epic fact-based book Rock’n’Roll Unravelled which spawned its own radio show.

Harrogate Film Society is to co-host Music Legends - Message to Love Isle of Wight Festival 1970 will be screened on Friday, June 21. (Picture contributed)

He has also made hundreds of guest appearances on other radio programmes heard around the world, including a guest appearance every two weeks on US-based show The Mop Tops & The King, with alternating The Beatles Unravelled and Elvis Presley Unravelled stories.

The full programme for Music Legends - Season 1

Friday, April 19

Hitsville, The Making of Motown

Friday, May 17

Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars

Friday, June 21

Message to Love Isle of Wight Festival 1970

Friday, July 19

Jazz on a Summer's Day - the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival

Doors open at 7pm, with the programme starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £6, with HFS members paying £5.