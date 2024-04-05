Harrogate music expert to host series of greatest rock movies ever made with Harrogate Film Society
Co-hosted by Harrogate Film Society and music expert, author and broadcaster Derek Shelmerdine, Music Legends - Season 1 will kick off on Friday, April 11 with Hitsville, The Making of Motown.
Set to be screened in the fantastic surroundings of the newly-refurbished hall at the Bilton Club, each for the four films will be presented by Derek Shelmerdine, who will introduce the historical background of the film.
Shelmerdine, who came up with the idea for the new series with Harrogate Film Society, wrote the definitive and epic fact-based book Rock’n’Roll Unravelled which spawned its own radio show.
He has also made hundreds of guest appearances on other radio programmes heard around the world, including a guest appearance every two weeks on US-based show The Mop Tops & The King, with alternating The Beatles Unravelled and Elvis Presley Unravelled stories.
The full programme for Music Legends - Season 1
Friday, April 19
Hitsville, The Making of Motown
Friday, May 17
Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
Friday, June 21
Message to Love Isle of Wight Festival 1970
Friday, July 19
Jazz on a Summer's Day - the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival
Doors open at 7pm, with the programme starting at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £6, with HFS members paying £5.
For more information, visit: https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/screenings