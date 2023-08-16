Harrogate MP's urgent plea to Chief Constable to reinstate traffic cover for Remembrance Day parades

Mr Andrew Jones MP made the intervention after North Yorkshire Police announced that they would no longer handle traffic management for parades, including remembrance parades.

They claim this is because of changes to the law in 2004 and the need to focus resources on tackling crime and anti-social behaviour.

They also say that they are now out-of-step with other police forces who ceased traffic management of remembrance parades many years ago.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones has written to the Chief Constable and the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner asking to reinstate police support at remembrance parades. (Picture National World/Gerard Binks)

Mr Jones wrote to the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner asking her to reverse the “poor decision” on remembrance parades.

The Chief Constable replied outlining the legal position and the guidance from professional bodies.

Mr Jones says: “Remembrance is about our public services coming together and facilitating a collective act of tribute not just to those who have fallen in our armed forces but those in the emergency services who have given their lives.

“The parades are an integral part of this and an important tradition that will be lost without traffic management.

“The sudden decision by North Yorkshire Police has endangered that tradition and left little time to put in place alternative arrangements.”

Mr Jones has written again to the Chief Constable asking her to reinstate police traffic management for remembrance this year.

He has asked that the Chief Constable meet with him and parade organisers to discuss a managed handover of traffic management to volunteers, community groups or council staff.

“If the police want to stop traffic management for remembrance it is an operational decision,” said Mr Jones.

"I think it is a poor decision but in the final analysis it is their decision to take.

“But the sudden announcement means there is little opportunity to save this year’s parades