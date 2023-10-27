News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate MP to attend Starbeck's Remembrance Day events as parade is set to go ahead

The Starbeck area of Harrogate is to remember the fallen as plans for the community's Remembrance Day parade and service are unveiled despite concerns over policing this year.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 15:30 BST
Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones will join local dignitaries, churches, community groups and residents at the service on Sunday, November 12 led by the Royal British Legion and organised by the Starbeck Residents Association.

The parade will set off from Starbeck Methodist Church car park at 2.40pm.

Taking part will be the Royal British Legion Standard Bearer, Parade Commander, Brigades’ buglers and drummers, 58 (Harrogate) Squadron Air Cadets, Starbeck Brigades, British Legion members, ex-service personnel, St John Ambulance, Starbeck Brigades, Scouts, Guides and other groups.

Starbeck war memorial in Harrogate where the Remembrance Day service will begin at 3pm on Sunday, November 12. (Picture Gerard Binks)Starbeck war memorial in Harrogate where the Remembrance Day service will begin at 3pm on Sunday, November 12. (Picture Gerard Binks)
Starbeck war memorial in Harrogate where the Remembrance Day service will begin at 3pm on Sunday, November 12. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The route will take the parade up the High Street to the Starbeck war memorial to take the salute.

It will then turn into Forest Grange Close where it will be dismissed, returning to the war memorial for the start of the service at 3pm.

Readings at the service will be delivered by St Andrew’s Church, St Aelreds Church, Life Destiny Church, Starbeck Methodist Church and Starbeck Primary School.

The wreath laying will be carried out by Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones, Lib Dem Coun Philip Broadbank and other local councillors.

There were fears earlier in the year that Remembrance parades in the Harrogate district might have had to be cancelled after the withdrawal of traffic support by the police.

The police say they are only following national guidelines on the use of police resources.

