Harrogate MP looks to next stage of campaign to improve water quality in Nidd with plea for volunteers

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones, who is backing an all-party campaign to gain Bathing Water Status for the Nidd, said the main effort needed to begin in May when the official bathing season commenced.

The application to designate the river officially as a bathing water site, which would bring with it greater protection for water quality, has to be accompanied by surveys of Lido users at Knaresborough to be completed on at least 20 different days within the bathing season, the MP added.

"I have already received emails from constituents showing their support for this campaign,” said Mr Jones.

The Nidd at Nidd Gorge near Bilton in Harrogate. An all-party campaign is now attempting to gain Bathing Water Status for the river.

“It would be good to see members of the community come together to get this application across the line. Improving the River Nidd will benefit everyone who uses it whether that is anglers, swimmers, bathers, boaters or people who simply enjoy walking along the waterside."

The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP is also urging people to get involved in a drop-in event next Tuesday, March 14 at the Centre on Gracious Street in Knaresborough with the community-led Nidd Action Group and staff and students from the University of Leeds who are collecting data on the River Nidd.

"I hope many residents come along and engage with the positive action that is taking place to improve the quality of our waterways,” said Mr Jones.

"It would be great to see more people sign up to help with the survey work that will form part of the bathing water application for the River Nidd.

“One of my team will be there to discuss the bathing water application and how it ties in with the work of Nidd Action Group and the University of Leeds.”

Mr Jones is seeking volunteers to help with the survey work.

If you are interested, contact his office on 01423 529614 or email him at [email protected]