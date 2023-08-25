Harrogate memorial service hails the late Jim Clark as a 'shining example of what a public servant should be'

Close family members, friends and former political colleagues of decades standing from across the political divide gathered in strength in the town’s only Grade 1 listed building on the leafy majesty of Duchy Road to celebrate the life and achievements of Jim Clark, former Harrogate mayor, Harrogate Conservative councillor and chairman of North Yorkshire County Council.

Paying tribute to a man who was born in Arbroath, studied at St Andrew’s University and became a senior partner at Ernst and Young before swapping accountancy for local politics, Fr Gary Waddington said Jim had been a man whose life was informed by the importance of faith and the now old-fashioned political values of helping others.

Although as chaplain to Mr Clark in some of his highest roles, the rector of St Wilfrid’s had experienced and enjoyed his wit, he regarded Jim fundamentally as a “shining example of what a public servant could, and should be.”

The well-attended memorial service today, Friday in one of the best-known works by architect Temple Lushington Moore, saw blessings, hymns and prayers, as well as readings by Susie Heap and Jayne Blayney.

Speaking later, Jane Blayney, who first met Jim more than 20 years ago volunteering on maintenance projects in the Pinewoods Conservation Group, said: “Jim was a man of many talents and interests, with whom it was a pleasure to work.

"He became a keen supporter of the Friends of Valley Gardens both in enthusiasm and financially, and for restoration projects including the Old Magnesia Well Pump Room and King Edward VII Memorial Gate.

"Jim also supported financially two of our books about the Valley Gardens.”

A keen supporter of the arts having been an occasional amateur actor, and of Harrogate Theatre, in particular, Jim’s biggest passion was his own family, his children and grandchildren, added Fr Gary Waddington.