Harrogate Lib Dem leader calls for new Jubilee award for community's heroes of service

Coun Pat Marsh said she was delighted there were so many events and festivities taking place in the Harrogate district during the extended four-day weekend from June 2-5 but a more permanent tribute should be made.

Coun Marsh said: "The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee really is a very special occasion after 70 years of service to the country and the Commonwealth.

The leader of Harrogate’s Liberal Democrats is calling for a new annual award for long-serving community heroes in Harrogate to be set up

"This does need to be celebrated and recognised for the amazing part this has played in the history of our country.

"There are lots of events to be held in our district to celebrate this momentous occasion, each community is choosing how to recognise this, as they should do.

"But one thing I think is possibly missing is the creation of a Platinum Jubilee Award to be given annually for those within our community who have also given life long service and dedication to their community."

The Harrogate Lib Dem leader, whose party won most seats in the Harrogate district earlier this month in the first elections for the new unitary authority which will run all of North Yorkshire and consign Harrogate Borough Council to history, said she was honoured to have met the Queen several times in special moments for her and for Harrogate in the past.

She said: "I was at school when the Queen’s coronation occurred and remember being given a Coronation mug and being scared not to drop it on the way home.

"On the day of the coronation on our street there was only one family with a television and all the street gathered around the small screen to watch this momentous occasion.

"Harrogate has been lucky to have had several visits by the Queen.

"The first time I saw her in person was at the Yorkshire Showground on my 10th birthday and then one of the next visits I remember was when my son was about eight-years-old and his school was taken to the Yorkshire Showground to see her.

"When he got back, I asked excitedly what did you think he said it was not the Queen and I asked why and he said, “She wasn’t wearing a crown!!”

Coun Marsh said she was particularly pleased to have met the Queen in connection with the restoration of the Sun Pavilion in the Valley Gardens in Harrogate.

"The one occasion I truly remember and treasure was helping to host her at the opening of the refurbished Sun Pavilion, it was a real honour and privilege and she was such good company and very funny.

"The next time of meeting her was at a Buckingham Palace Garden Party, in the same year and she even recognised me within that crowd which shows what an amazing person she is when you considered how many people she meets daily.