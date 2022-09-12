Harrogate leaders in new push for ‘binding referendum’ to be held over town council idea

Harrogate Civic Centre, the headquarters of Harrogate Borough Council which is being abolished next year. But will there be a new Harrogate Town Council?

Leader Coun Richard Cooper and deputy leader Coun Graham Swift are to put forward a motion at a full meeting of the council next Wednesday.

In their view, a vote of Harrogate residents is essential to give the new body – which would raise money from council taxpayers – any sense of legitimacy.

The motion reads: "This council calls upon North Yorkshire County Council to hold a binding referendum of Harrogate town residents who would be constituents of a new Harrogate Town Council to determine whether such a council should be formed

"Information should be made available before the vote on what duties the new town council will have and how much the additional council tax precept will be to pay for those duties.

"Such a referendum will give democratic legitimacy to the new town council in the eyes of those who fund it and are affected by its decisions."

Harrogate council leaders’ intervention comes after North Yorkshire County launched a public consultation about the principle of setting up a new Harrogate Town Council.

Come April 2023, Harrogate Borough Council will be abolished and a new single ‘unitary authority’ will take control of all North Yorkshire.

The county council says this process of local devolution will bring about better local democracy and more effective and convenient delivery of local services.