Harrogate International Festivals' boss says town centre will look 'spectacular' as lights festival is set to launch

The dazzling two-night event, which takes place this Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16, will see lighting beams, projections and soundscapes bring the ‘wow factor’ to ten iconic landmarks at night time across Harrogate town centre.

Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals who commissioned the installation, said: "We’re thrilled to bring Harrogate’s most iconic buildings and landmarks to life with this ambitious new festival that it is free to everyone to attend.

"BEAM is something for the people of Harrogate to be enjoy and, for visitors to Harrogate, it will offer an opportunity to come and enjoy a unique cultural experience in one of Yorkshire’s most historic towns.

Harrogate town centre is lit up by the spectacular Beam light festival this Friday and Saturday night. (Picture Richard Maude)

"We also hope that visitors will enjoy Harrogate’s renowned cafes, restaurants along the way on the lights trail around town."

The lights installation is the work of talented artist and lighting designer James Bawn, who is also creative director at Leeds-based Element 3 Design.

The festival, which is free for everyone, is being produced by Harrogate International Festivals and supported by the Festival’s Future 50 fund, North Yorkshire Council, Visit North Yorkshire and Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID).

Beam lights festival: list of locations in Harrogate

1 Valley Gardens

Working with sound artist Dan Fox, Elgar Walk will be transformed with a Glittering Grove of thousands of specks of light dancing across trees and paths.

2 Crescent Gardens

Using searchlights to cast patterns across the sky, the lights and soundscape will create a magical spectacle.

3 Montpellier Hill

See yourself in a different light as the Picture Frame is picked out in different colours.

4 War Memorial & Field of Light

Illuminating the town’s war memorial with narrow beams of light to create a solemn and dignified artwork paying tribute to the sacrifices of those who served.

As the sun sets and the jars come to life, the area will be transformed into a magical sea of twinkling lights.

5 St Peter’s Church

Subtle lighting to highlight the beautiful architecture will provide a serene and contemplative atmosphere.

6 Jubilee Memorial

The 1887 Golden Jubilee of Queen Victoria will be bathed in colour to accentuate the architecture of this memorial

7 Victoria Shopping Centre

A dynamic lighting design, complemented by a carefully curated soundscape. will elevate the architecture of this building.

8 The Exchange Building

The central stairwell of The Exchange will be illuminated to be seen from miles around.

Searchlights on the roof will cast beams of light into the night sky.

9 Library Gardens & Library

The Library Gardens will be carefully lit, playing with light and shadow, while Carnegie Library will tell stories through light projection on the front of the building.

10 Cedar Court Hotel

A colourful, animated light will wash the building in colour.