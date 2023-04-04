Harrogate florist's tribute to Coronation of King Charles III will be centrepiece of Harrogate Spring Flower Show

The magnificent floral coronation cloak by award-winning Harrogate-based florist Helen James will be the centrepiece of the show which runs from April 20-23.

Organised by the North of England Horticultural Society, Harrogate Spring Flower Shows is always one of the most highly anticipated events in the gardening calendar and the display of floral artistry for the Coronation is certain to make it extra special for the legion of visitors this year at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

Show director Nick Smith said: "Knowing our King’s passion for and love of nature and gardening, this feels like a very fitting tribute to our new monarch.”

As many as 50,000 people are expected to flock to Harrogate Spring Flower Show 2023.

As well as featuring plant nurseries, stunning garden features, live theatre and Britain’s biggest display of spring blooms, Harrogate Spring Flower Show 2023 will also boast the unique Floral Arts Pavilion hosting the largest exhibition by florists and flower arrangers in the country.

Among the themes explored will be a celebration of unique British inventions, a contemporary floral interpretation of the Coronation, a tribute to the extraordinary work of the late designer, Dame Vivienne Westwood, and an innovative 'live' competition throughout all four days of the event called 'Weave a Magic Web'.

Visitors to the show will be treated to a packed programme of live talks and demos across four stages, featuring tips on growing your own produce and creating delicious dishes in the Gardener’s Kitchen.

The Create! stage will include inspiring demonstrations from celebrity floral designer Jonathan Moseley.

The GROW! Live stage welcomes back BBC Radio York’s Martin Fish, plant expert Helen Bainbridge and North Yorkshire plantswoman Sarah Hopps to share their expert garden advice with the crowds.

There will also be a range of experts and ambassadors from across the horticultural spectrum who will share their passion for gardens, nature and wellbeing on the Human Gardener stage.

Tickets are available at www.flowershow.org.uk