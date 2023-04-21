Harrogate florist makes national news with stunning Coronation tribute on display at Harrogate Spring Flower Show
A majestic floral display designed by a Harrogate florist to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III has featured on the front page of the national news.
Created using an array of flowers and leaves by award-winning Helen James Flowers located at Harrogate's historic Prince Albert Row on Station Parade, the magnificent golden floral coronation cloak was the main photograph on the front page of The Times yesterday, Thursday.
The team at the Harrogate florists came up with the incredible design as the centrepiece of the Harrogate Spring Flower Show, which began yesterday at the Great Yorkshire Showground and this year celebrates the coronation of King Charles III.
The photograph published on page one of The Times on Thursday, April 20 shows Rupert North wearing the glittering floral robe next to a regal throne with a king’s crown.
In advance of the dazzling floral feature’s unveiling at Harrogate Spring Flower Show, Nick Smith, the show’s director, praised the display by Helen James, saying: "Knowing our King’s passion for and love of nature and gardening, this feels like a very fitting tribute to our new monarch.”
Helen James Flowers is nationally-renowned for offering classic and contemporary floristry and was RHS Chelsea Florist of the Year 2019.
Last year the Harrogate florist was also awarded a Silver Gilt Medal at RHS Chelsea Flower Show for a display called Roots for Life using sustainable techniques and methods.
The coronation of Charles III and Camilla will place on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey.