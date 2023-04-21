Harrogate florist makes national news with stunning Coronation tribute on display at Harrogate Spring Flower Show

Created using an array of flowers and leaves by award-winning Helen James Flowers located at Harrogate's historic Prince Albert Row on Station Parade, the magnificent golden floral coronation cloak was the main photograph on the front page of The Times yesterday, Thursday.

The team at the Harrogate florists came up with the incredible design as the centrepiece of the Harrogate Spring Flower Show, which began yesterday at the Great Yorkshire Showground and this year celebrates the coronation of King Charles III.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The photograph published on page one of The Times on Thursday, April 20 shows Rupert North wearing the glittering floral robe next to a regal throne with a king’s crown.

Award-winning Harrogate-based florist Helen James watches as Alex McDonnell from Newby Hall places the King's crown on Rupert North who is wearing the floral coronation cloak her team designed for Harrogate Spring Flower Show. (Picture James Hardisty)

In advance of the dazzling floral feature’s unveiling at Harrogate Spring Flower Show, Nick Smith, the show’s director, praised the display by Helen James, saying: "Knowing our King’s passion for and love of nature and gardening, this feels like a very fitting tribute to our new monarch.”

Helen James Flowers is nationally-renowned for offering classic and contemporary floristry and was RHS Chelsea Florist of the Year 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year the Harrogate florist was also awarded a Silver Gilt Medal at RHS Chelsea Flower Show for a display called Roots for Life using sustainable techniques and methods.