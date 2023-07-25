News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate Film Society is to support the 100th anniversary celebrations for town's war memorial

Harrogate Film Society is to support the town's forthcoming 100th anniversary celebrations for its war memorial with a special screening of The Bridge On The River Kwai.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 15:14 BST

As part of The Cenotaph Centenary programme marking 100 years since Harrogate’s war memorial was unveiled by the 6th Earl of Harewood on 1st September 1923, the Academy Award-winning movie will be shown at the Harrogate Odeon on Wednesday, September 6.

David Lean's classic 1957 film shows British POWs in WW2 forced to build a railway bridge across the river Kwai for their Japanese captors in Burma, not knowing that allied forces are planning a daring raid to destroy it.

A number of names on Harrogate's war memorial off Parliament Street are those of soldiers who died in the construction of the railway.

Harrogate Odeon screening - David Lean's classic 1957 film The Bridge On The River Kwai shows British POWs in WW2 forced to build a railway bridge for their Japanese captors in Burma. (Picture contributed)Harrogate Odeon screening - David Lean's classic 1957 film The Bridge On The River Kwai shows British POWs in WW2 forced to build a railway bridge for their Japanese captors in Burma. (Picture contributed)
The screening is in aid of SSAFA North Yorkshire - Armed Forces Charity for Veterans, Serving Soldiers and their Families.

