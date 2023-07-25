Harrogate Film Society is to support the 100th anniversary celebrations for town's war memorial

As part of The Cenotaph Centenary programme marking 100 years since Harrogate’s war memorial was unveiled by the 6th Earl of Harewood on 1st September 1923, the Academy Award-winning movie will be shown at the Harrogate Odeon on Wednesday, September 6.

David Lean's classic 1957 film shows British POWs in WW2 forced to build a railway bridge across the river Kwai for their Japanese captors in Burma, not knowing that allied forces are planning a daring raid to destroy it.

A number of names on Harrogate's war memorial off Parliament Street are those of soldiers who died in the construction of the railway.

