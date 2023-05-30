Harrogate District Improvement Trust is set to unveil vision for new live venue for town

Volunteers in the Harrogate District Improvement Trust (HDIT) say they have identified an opportunity to create a major attraction for the town.

Trustees believe the West Park United Reformed Church, which was built in 1862, is too large for it’s current congregation but has potential to house a new visitor centre showcasing Harrogate’s Spa history, as well as a large events space.

Set up to promote improvements in the borough of Harrogate, HDIT is to hold a meeting about the plans at the Hotel du Vin in Harrogate on Tuesday, June 13.

Russell Davidson, the chair of The Harrogate and District improvement Trust, said: "The trustees are looking forward to sharing our vision for West Park United Reformed Church.

"Plans are at a very early stage but include the creation of a community arts and Heritage centre."

Originally designed in Nonconformist Gothic style as West Park Congregational Church, the Grade II listed building underwent major renovation in 2020.

The aims of The Harrogate and District improvement Trust include:

Promote improvements and enhancements to the local built and natural environment, focussing in particular on sites of historical, architectural or environmental importance.

Advance education in the local environment, architecture, history, culture and the arts.

Provide/assist in providing facilities for recreation/leisure time for those who need them by reason of youth, age, infirmity or disability, poverty or social and economic circumstances or generally in the interests of social welfare with the object of improving conditions of life.

Other ideas for improving Harrogate the town has explored include the Lighting Appeal.

This potential £400,000 scheme would light up the facade of the Royal Hall and the town’s principal war memorial in a joint proposal between the Trust and the Royal Hall Restoration Trust.

The meeting at Hotel Du Vin will start at 10am and run until 11.30am approximately.

Included will be a presentation by trustees, a tour of West Park United Reformed Church and refreshments.