Harrogate council denies reader's claim Harrogate and Knaresborough cemeteries were closed during festive holidays

Harrogate council's Bereavement Services office said that Stonefall Cemetery gates were open 10am to 4pm on all the bank holidays at Christmas.

The council was replying to a reader who got in touch with the Harrogate Advertiser to say: "I was saddened to find that Stonefall Cemetery and Knaresborough Cemetery were closed this Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and Tuesday Bank Holiday too.

"It would have been lovely to visit the grave of loved ones together with family at Christmas.

"Surely it would be possible for someone to be available to open the gates in the morning and close them again at dusk without compromising the Christmas holidays?"

But a spokesperson for the council said: “I have been in contact with our Bereavement Services office and they replied that Stonefall Cemetery gates were open 10am to 4pm on all the bank holidays and Knaresborough Cemetery top gates are permanently open.

"They also said there was pedestrian access 24/7.”

Harrogate Borough Council’s Bereavement Services office operates 11 open cemeteries in the district and a crematorium at Stonefall in Harrogate.

Despite the explanation there is still scope for confusion.

The Bereavement Services section of the council’s web pages at www.harrogate.gov.uk shows Stonefall closed on the festive bank holidays.

But this may refer to burials and cremations and the same web page says the Book of Remembrance is open from 10am until 4pm during the bank holiday and weekend period.