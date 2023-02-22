Harrogate churches in plea to 'ring for the king' as bell ringers gear up to celebrate Coronation at Westminster Abbey

Lapsed ringers and novices are both being invited by several churches in the Harrogate area to give bell ringing a go in the run-up to King Charles III's coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

“Many churches are seeking new bell ringers to make sure they have sufficient numbers of ringers to fulfil ringing requirements around the King's Coronation in May and beyond,” said Mike Woodhall, Tower Captain for St Wilfrid's Church in Harrogate.

"It usually only takes several weeks for a learner to become competent and be able to ring without help.

"With physical and mental benefits, it's a good way of keeping fit, meeting new people and doing something for your local community.

"There is no cost and full training will be given.”

Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to be a churchgoer in order to take up bell ringing.

Bell towers usually practise on one weekday evening.

Prospective ringers are being asked to make contact with bell ringing groups covering the following churches:

St Wilfrid's CHurch, Duchy Road, Harrogate

St John's Church in Knaresborough

Churches in Beckwithshaw, Hampsthwaite, Spofforth, North Rigton, Kirk Deighton, Goldsborough and Birstwith.

Volunteers are requested to go to www.harrogatebellringers.org or www.knaresboroughbellringers.wordpress.com