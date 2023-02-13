Harrogate BID celebrates flying flag for the town in 2023 RHS Britain in Bloom UK Finals

The business organisation, which works to improve Harrogate town centre for local traders, has been selected in the BIDS, Town Centres & City Centres category for its Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration campaign, which featured a town centre floral trail, fascinating indoor exhibition and a shop window competition.

The month-long Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration campaign, which was launched at the Spring Flower Show, was in addition to its regular floral offering of almost 200 colourful barrier baskets, shop doorway planters and hanging baskets, which in turn builds on the year-round work of Harrogate Borough Council’s Parks & Gardens team.

Harrogate Business improvement District (BID) Manager Matthew Chapman said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been shortlisted in the 2023 RHS Britain in Bloom UK Finals, representing our region in the BIDS, Town Centres & City Centres category.

“Harrogate is famed as a floral town, and over the years has won many accolades - regional, national and international.

"Our floral campaign, delivered by BID Project Manager Jo Caswell, was designed to celebrate our floral heritage.

“The campaign was incredibly well received by residents and visitors alike, and it was brilliant to partner with a number of different businesses and organisations, including Blamey’s Florist, Harrogate Theatre, The Turkish Baths, Harrogate Library, Harrogate in Bloom and Harrogate Spring Flower Show, all of whom contributed to its success."

Harrogate BID is now looking forward to welcoming the Britain in Bloom judges to Harrogate sometime in late July to early August and then attending the 2023 RHS Britain in Bloom UK Finals in October.

In the national Britain in Bloom awards last October, Harrogate BID was named overall winner in the Yorkshire Rose Town/City Centre BID category.

This year’s Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration theme will focus on the international connections Harrogate has around the world, told through a series of unique displays

